Georgia Senate squashes Buckhead City rebellion
Georgia House committee passes freight funding measure

Legislature
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
38 minutes ago

A bill that could pave the way for a major expansion of road and rail funding cleared a Georgia House committee Thursday.

House Bill 617 would create a new Georgia Freight 2050 Program to address highway widenings, interchange improvements, rail crossings and other improvements needed to keep freight moving. The bill would create a budget fund but does not contain any funding for those improvements.

But lawmakers have been discussing how to pay for them behind closed doors. It’s unclear whether they will propose a funding measure this session.

Two years ago, a legislative committee recommended Georgia spend an additional $1 billion to $1.5 billion a year to address freight transportation needs. The committee’s report said the money could come from a variety of sources, including transportation user fees, levies on home-delivered packages, new fuel taxes and assessments on warehouse and distribution facilities.

David Wickert covers transportation issues and state government. He joined the AJC in 2010 and previously covered government and politics in Gwinnett and Fulton counties.

