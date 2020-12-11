Republicans file another lawsuit challenging rules for Georgia absentee ballots

Republicans have filed yet another lawsuit seeking to change the rules for absentee ballots in Georgia elections.
The Twelfth Congressional District Republican Committee filed the latest lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Augusta Wednesday. It seeks to prohibit the use of ballot drop boxes across Georgia and to prohibit the opening of absentee ballot envelopes before Election Day. And it says the Secretary of State’s Office has discouraged counties from properly checking voter signatures required to cast absentee ballots.
The State Election Board adopted emergency rules allowing drop boxes and early processing of absentee ballots last spring to limit human contact amid the coronavirus pandemic. The lawsuit says those rules violate provisions of Georgia election law.
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the lawsuit. It has previously said the emergency absentee ballot rules comply with state law.
It’s the latest lawsuit that seeks to overturn the emergency rules. Earlier this week, in a lawsuit pending before the U.S. Supreme Court, Texas seeks to overturn presidential election results in Georgia and three other states. The lawsuit says Georgia election officials illegally changed rules for voter signature verification and early opening of absentee ballot envelopes.
Also this week, the Republican National Committee and the Georgia Republican Party filed a lawsuit in Fulton County Superior Court that seeks to allow voters to return ballots at drop boxes only during normal business hours, not 24 hours a day.
Other lawsuits also have cited the emergency State Election Board rules for absentee ballots. So far, none has succeeded in overturning those rules of the presidential election results.
Republican lawmakers have said they’ll take up new rules on absentee ballots in the upcoming session of the General Assembly.
The increased attention on absentee ballots comes as President Donald Trump and his supporters continue to make unsubstantiated allegations of widespread voting fraud in the November presidential election. Trump lost the election in Georgia and nationally to former Vice President Joe Biden.