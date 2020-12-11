Republicans file another lawsuit challenging rules for Georgia absentee ballots

Also this week, the Republican National Committee and the Georgia Republican Party filed a lawsuit in Fulton County Superior Court that seeks to allow voters to return ballots at drop boxes only during normal business hours, not 24 hours a day.

Other lawsuits also have cited the emergency State Election Board rules for absentee ballots. So far, none has succeeded in overturning those rules of the presidential election results.

Republican lawmakers have said they’ll take up new rules on absentee ballots in the upcoming session of the General Assembly.

The increased attention on absentee ballots comes as President Donald Trump and his supporters continue to make unsubstantiated allegations of widespread voting fraud in the November presidential election. Trump lost the election in Georgia and nationally to former Vice President Joe Biden.