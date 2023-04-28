Medical marijuana dispensaries open in Georgia today

Trulieve, which operates 184 stores across the country, planned to open for business at 10 a.m. Friday, two days after a state board approved five dispensary licenses.

“Folks have been waiting for quite some time to access medical marijuana,” said Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers. “We feel an incredible honor and responsibility to see through our commitment to bring quality products to folks in the state of Georgia.”

Medical marijuana will be sold in the form of cannabis oil packaged in tinctures, topicals or capsules. Recreational usage of marijuana remains illegal in Georgia.

Over 27,000 patients and 19,000 caregivers are already signed up for Georgia’s medical marijuana program, allowing them to buy the product at dispensaries. The number of registered patients is expected to quickly rise now that Georgians finally have away to buy the product.

“Thousands of Georgians will be able to have improved quality of life through access to medical cannabis here in our state,” said Allen Peake, a Republican former state representative from Macon and the program’s forefather. “The sky is not going to fall if medical cannabis is provided to Georgia citizens.”

The medication will benefit children suffering from seizures, soccer moms with cancer, college kids with Crohn’s disease and grandfathers with ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, he said.

All of the state’s medical marijuana is being grown and processed in South Georgia greenhouses, inspected at a lab in Macon, then sold to patients at dispensaries.

Cannabis oil can have no more than 5% THC, the compound that gives marijuana users a high.

Stores will only be able to sell to patients or caregivers who possess a valid state Low-THC Oil Registry card that can be obtained following approval from a physician.

Georgia is one of the last states in the country to allow medical marijuana, following about 40 other states including Alabama, Florida, Louisiana and Mississippi.

Medical marijuana in Georgia

Dispensary locations: Marietta and Macon

Treatable conditions: End-stage cancer, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, seizure disorders, multiple sclerosis, Crohn’s disease, mitochondrial disease, Parkinson’s disease, sickle cell disease, Tourette’s syndrome, autism, epidermolysis bullosa, Alzheimer’s disease, acquired immune deficiency syndrome, peripheral neuropathy, post-traumatic stress disorder, intractable pain. For most conditions, state law requires “severe” diagnoses.

Patient registry: Georgians can buy cannabis oil at dispensaries if they obtain a Low-THC Oil Registry card from the state Department of Public Health following approval from a physician.