Georgia’s first medical marijuana dispensaries could open within days

Medical marijuana sales are imminent in Georgia after years of delay

Over 27,000 patients are currently registered to consume medical marijuana and 19,000 caregivers are registered to buy it in Georgia, and those numbers are expected to significantly increase once stores open.

Georgia’s medical marijuana production companies, Botanical Sciences and Trulieve, will operate the dispensaries, which can sell cannabis oil with no more than 5% THC, the compound that gives marijuana users a high. Recreational usage of marijuana remains illegal in Georgia.

The companies plan to compete with each other, with each of them receiving dispensing licenses for stores in Marietta and Pooler, located outside Savannah. Trulieve also obtained a license in Macon.

Additional dispensaries could open soon afterward. Each company is allowed to open up to six dispensaries, and the companies have previously announced plans for stores in the Augusta, Columbus, Gwinnett County and Newnan areas.

The dispensaries approved Wednesday must open within 120 days, giving companies time to train staff, submit their products for testing and package it for sale.

But the companies don’t have to wait: They can begin doing business as soon as they’re ready.

A map showing dispensary locations will be available before they open on the Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission’s website.