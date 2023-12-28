Georgia Lt. Gov. Burt Jones’ home and office ‘swatted’

Lt. Gov. Burt Jones said Thursday that his home and district office in Jackson were targeted by hoax calls known as “swatting,” continuing a troubling trend of anonymous attacks against politicians in Georgia and elsewhere.

“Last night, my home was ‘swatted.’ This morning, a bomb threat was called to my office. Thankfully everyone is safe, and I commend our local law enforcement officers for their professionalism,” Jones said in a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. “Let me be clear — I will not be intimidated by those attempting to silence me. We will put an end to this madness.”

Typically, the person behind a swatting attack calls 911 and pretends there is a violent crime in progress at the target’s home while hiding their own identity either through caller ID blocking or technological trickery. The prank is dangerous because it is intended to prompt an armed response from police who believe a crime is in progress.