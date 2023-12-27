What is ‘swatting’?

Swatting is the making of a false emergency report for the purpose of generating an armed police response to a home, school or other location where no actual emergency exists.
People who attempt to create a swatting incident generally do so by using technology, such as generating a false or hidden caller ID to hide their identities. According to the National 911 Program, callers behind swatting incidents sometimes do it as a prank, but other times it is in retaliation for a perceived issue with the intended victim.
Swatting goes back more than a decade. A 2008 FBI bulletin about the “new phenomenon” warned that swatting puts victims in danger and advised local law enforcement that swatting schemes often are “fairly sophisticated.”
This past summer, the FBI created a centralized command center to track swatting incidents across the nation as the practice has become more common.
