What is ‘swatting’?

Swatting is the making of a false emergency report for the purpose of generating an armed police response to a home, school or other location where no actual emergency exists.

People who attempt to create a swatting incident generally do so by using technology, such as generating a false or hidden caller ID to hide their identities. According to the National 911 Program, callers behind swatting incidents sometimes do it as a prank, but other times it is in retaliation for a perceived issue with the intended victim.

Swatting goes back more than a decade. A 2008 FBI bulletin about the “new phenomenon” warned that swatting puts victims in danger and advised local law enforcement that swatting schemes often are “fairly sophisticated.”