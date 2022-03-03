Georgia Senate passes bill to address mental health non-emergency calls

There are currently six similar programs operating across the state, including in Chatham, Cobb and Athens-Clarke counties, that have experienced a drop in the number of arrests of people having mental health issues, Watson said.

In Chatham County, for example, mental health professionals and police officers in plain clothes and unmarked cars respond to an emergency call for someone having a psychotic breakdown, Watson said.

The bill’s passage comes as legislators, including House Speaker David Ralston, have made mental health issues a priority this session. House Bill 1013 aims to expand access to mental health services in Georgia by, among other things, requiring insurance companies to cover mental health care the same way they cover physical health care and establishing state grants for outpatient treatment. The bill was approved by a House committee on Wednesday.

SB 403 now goes to the House for its consideration.