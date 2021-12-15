Georgia lawmaker who gave voters in line pizza fined for reentering polling place

Then a first-time candidate, Wilson had already voted during the 2018 early voting period, according to a settlement agreement between Wilson and the board. State law bars candidates from entering their voting precinct once he or she has already voted.

During a February hearing, Wilson’s attorney, Jeremy Berry, said the candidate did not try to solicit votes or do anything improper.

“Mr. Wilson asked for permission (to distribute pizza), received the permission, walked back out to his car after receiving the permission from the poll manager, and then delivered four pizzas that were handed out in a matter of minutes,” Berry said.

Georgia’s new voting law passed earlier this year bans distributing refreshments to waiting voters, a measure supported by Republican lawmakers who said voting lines should be protected from outside influence. The law allows poll workers to set up self-service water receptacles.