In a letter addressed to Trump on Wednesday, Burns, a Newington Republican, and state Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper asked the president to consider extending the application window, arguing many Georgians still need help recovering from the historic storm.

Burns and Harper thanked Trump for his support, but said “Georgia’s communities are still facing unprecedented losses and millions of dollars in incurred clean-up costs.”

In the letter, the pair also asked Trump to provide clarity on when outstanding federal disaster relief will be released to Georgians, particularly farmers.

“Right now, the future is uncertain for far too many Georgia farmers, and without assistance, some of them will not make it through this growing season,” Burns and Harper wrote.

The Trump administration made a move similar to the one Georgia’s leaders are requesting when it extended the window for North Carolina’s affected residents to apply for federal assistance.