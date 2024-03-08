Politics

Georgia House Democratic leader won’t seek another term

His retirement means the minority leader in both chambers will be new next year
Georgia state Rep. James Beverly, the Democratic leader in the House since 2021, said he will not seek reelection this year. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Georgia state Rep. James Beverly, the Democratic leader in the House since 2021, said he will not seek reelection this year. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)
By
59 minutes ago

The leader of the Georgia House Democratic Caucus will not seek another term in office.

State Rep. James Beverly of Macon said after nearly 13 years in office and four as the minority party leader, he had begun to lose sight of why he became a politician.

“I’ve always been motivated by the idea of why are some communities, specifically African American communities, doing so bad and other communities are doing well?” he said.

But Beverly said being a party leader has made it difficult for him to focus on improving communities in Macon, calling it a 100-hour-a-week job.

“The amount of time it takes to make sure that my members are good takes away from the time I can make sure my communities are good,” he said. “So you don’t have the ability to just go back home, because now your constituency is the members that you have.”

Beverly, an optometrist, was first elected in 2011. He became Democratic Caucus chairman in 2017 and was elected minority leader in 2021.

In all that time, he’s never passed a bill. Instead, he focused on pushing Democratic priorities — such as gun control and expanding Medicaid, the public health program that provides care to people with low incomes or disabilities — and working his way up through the Democratic leadership.

“Up here it’s about relationships and trying to move the dial forward toward progress,” he said. “Every single year I’ve been in leadership we’ve picked up (Democratic) seats.”

In 2017, when Beverly was first elected chairman, there were 64 Democratic seats in the House. This year there are 78. Still, Republicans have retained their majorities in both chambers.

Beverly’s retirement means the top spot for leading the Democratic caucuses in both chambers will be up for grabs.

Senate Minority Leader Gloria Butler, a Democrat from Stone Mountain, is also retiring after two terms as leader — and 26 years in office.

Beverly said he hopes the caucus will continue to grow in the coming years, something he plans to focus on for the rest of his term as leader.

“I hope for the future that the caucus has really learned what it means to be a team and focus on the work that’s in front of us,” he said. “What I will do during the summer interim is to make sure that I pull together people I think are very much interested in teamwork and saying ‘you guys have an opportunity to create how we move forward.’ ”

About the Author

Follow Maya T. Prabhu on facebookFollow Maya T. Prabhu on twitter

Maya T. Prabhu is a government reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Born in Queens, New York, and raised in northern Virginia, Maya attended Spelman College and then the University of Maryland for a master's degree. She writes about social issues, criminal justice and legislative politics.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer/AJC

BREAKING
Fulton DA Fani Willis faces challenge in 2024 reelection bid3h ago

Credit: AP

POLITICALLY GEORGIA
At State of the Union, Republicans focus on Laken Riley’s killing
6h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Today is last day to vote early in the Georgia presidential primary
3h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

UPDATE
Man shot amid argument near Five Points MARTA station
2m ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

UPDATE
Man shot amid argument near Five Points MARTA station
2m ago

Credit: AJC staff

An Atlantan helped millions get online. Got rich. And died in obscurity
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: Georgia House of Representatives

Democrats run against party-switching Rep. Mainor, including her alleged stalker
2h ago
Fulton DA Fani Willis faces two challengers in reelection bid
3h ago
Today is last day to vote early in the Georgia presidential primary
3h ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Today is last day to vote early in the Georgia presidential primary
3h ago
Georgia hospitals find some workarounds after billing systems cyberattack
22h ago
Half a century after Georgia girl vanished, an old keepsake arrives out of the blue