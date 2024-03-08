Georgia House Democratic leader won’t seek another term

But Beverly said being a party leader has made it difficult for him to focus on improving communities in Macon, calling it a 100-hour-a-week job.

“The amount of time it takes to make sure that my members are good takes away from the time I can make sure my communities are good,” he said. “So you don’t have the ability to just go back home, because now your constituency is the members that you have.”

Beverly, an optometrist, was first elected in 2011. He became Democratic Caucus chairman in 2017 and was elected minority leader in 2021.

In all that time, he’s never passed a bill. Instead, he focused on pushing Democratic priorities — such as gun control and expanding Medicaid, the public health program that provides care to people with low incomes or disabilities — and working his way up through the Democratic leadership.

“Up here it’s about relationships and trying to move the dial forward toward progress,” he said. “Every single year I’ve been in leadership we’ve picked up (Democratic) seats.”

In 2017, when Beverly was first elected chairman, there were 64 Democratic seats in the House. This year there are 78. Still, Republicans have retained their majorities in both chambers.

Beverly’s retirement means the top spot for leading the Democratic caucuses in both chambers will be up for grabs.

Senate Minority Leader Gloria Butler, a Democrat from Stone Mountain, is also retiring after two terms as leader — and 26 years in office.

Beverly said he hopes the caucus will continue to grow in the coming years, something he plans to focus on for the rest of his term as leader.

“I hope for the future that the caucus has really learned what it means to be a team and focus on the work that’s in front of us,” he said. “What I will do during the summer interim is to make sure that I pull together people I think are very much interested in teamwork and saying ‘you guys have an opportunity to create how we move forward.’ ”