Broad Georgia elections measure heads for House vote

“Here we are again with another bill attempting to attack voting rights,” said Britt Jones-Chukura, co-founder of Protect the Vote GA. “It’s almost as if you don’t want us to vote at all. We want more access and fairness.”

The 40-page Georgia elections measure, House Bill 1464, focuses on election security after last year’s 98-page bill limited drop boxes, required more ID for absentee voting and allowed state takeovers of local election boards.

Under the legislation, original paper ballots would become public records available for members of the public to request and review. Under current law, ballots can only be unsealed by a judge’s order, though digital ballot images are already available.

The GBI would gain jurisdiction to investigate election cases and subpoena records, supplementing investigators in the secretary of state’s office.

The bill also would restrict nonprofit funding for elections offices, require chain-of-custody paperwork when election officials handle ballots and make it a felony to threaten violence against poll workers and election officials.

“What we’re trying to do is get to the point where everything is uniform, no matter what county it is, so we can dispel any of these anxieties and concerns if there’s something been done wrong,” said state Rep. Alan Powell, a Republican from Hartwell.

Critics of the bill say it would burden local election officials with additional levels of bureaucracy that would hinder quick and accurate results. They also say that the bill would allow criminalization of voters if casual interactions with election officials were interpreted as threats.

“Anytime we add law enforcement and GBI involvement, it’s really on the border of intimidation to our voters, the poll workers and the activists involved,” said state Rep. Kimberly Alexander, a Democrat from Hiram. “It’s really hard for counties to recruit poll workers right now, and threatening to bring in the GBI would really make it worse.”

The legislation could reach the full House for a vote by Tuesday, the General Assembly’s internal deadline for bills to pass at least one chamber. If approved, the measure would next be considered by the state Senate.

Georgia omnibus election bill

House Bill 1464 would: