COVID grants for Georgia elections funded drop boxes and supplies

Some counties that installed drop boxes didn’t receive grants, including DeKalb and Fulton counties, records show. Instead, they relied on their own funding sources, such as tax money and donations.

Over 130 counties installed drop boxes for last year’s general election or before January’s runoffs for U.S. Senate. The number of drop boxes funded in each county wasn’t included in the grant documents.

The grant funding was part of $11 million in federal COVID-19 money distributed to Georgia for elections through the CARES Act. Most of the money was spent directly by the secretary of state’s office on items including absentee ballot mailing costs, an absentee ballot request website and high-speed ballot scanners.

Republican leaders in the Georgia House of Representatives have requested an audit of the secretary of state’s spending of federal money.

House Speaker David Ralston and House Appropriations Chairman Terry England asked the state auditor in March to look into election spending. Their request came after the General Assembly passed Georgia’s new voting law, which limits drop boxes, requires different forms of ID for absentee voting and curtails Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s power.