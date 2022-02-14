Georgia higher ed board set to vote on Sonny Perdue

After months of delays, Sonny Perdue conducted a formal interview for the job Friday with Regents officials and was said to be “bullish” about his prospects, according to someone with direct knowledge of the discussion.

The search for the next chancellor has been an unusually fraught process since former chancellor Steve Wrigley announced his retirement from the job a year ago.

Explore Why Brian Kemp wants Sonny Perdue to be chancellor

After the Atlanta Journal-Constitution first reported Perdue’s interest in leading the 340,000-student system, backlash from students and faculty – and concerns from an influential accrediting agency – brought the search to a halt.

Veteran state administrator Teresa MacCartney was appointed to temporarily lead the system’s 26 universities and colleges, while Kemp’s deputies revisited their strategy.

Though the regents have the legal authority to select the chancellor, the governor appoints its members and has broad influence over the process.

Caption November 5, 2018 Atlanta - Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue and GOP gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp share a smile ahead of Putting Georgians First Fly Around a day before the election day at Peachtree DeKalb Airport on Monday, November 5, 2018. HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Caption November 5, 2018 Atlanta - Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue and GOP gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp share a smile ahead of Putting Georgians First Fly Around a day before the election day at Peachtree DeKalb Airport on Monday, November 5, 2018. HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Perdue has said little publicly about the job beyond an interview with the AJC in which he said he wanted to bring more conservative values to the job and highlighted his experience in the governor’s office and Trump’s Cabinet.

Kemp, for his part, has criticized the regents for a process that “has gone on way too long” while leaving the system in limbo.

While the governor has not publicly endorsed Perdue, the two have a long relationship that outdates his rivalry with his cousin.

The former governor supported Kemp’s 2002 run for state Senate, tapped Kemp to fill the open post of secretary of state in 2010 and helped talk Trump into giving Kemp his endorsement in the race for governor in 2018.