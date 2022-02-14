Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Georgia higher ed board set to vote on Sonny Perdue

In this photo from Jan. 5, 2021, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue speaks during a run-off election night party at Grand Hyatt Hotel in Buckhead in Atlanta. (Alex Wong/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: TNS

caption arrowCaption
In this photo from Jan. 5, 2021, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue speaks during a run-off election night party at Grand Hyatt Hotel in Buckhead in Atlanta. (Alex Wong/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Politics
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
54 minutes ago

The state Board of Regents is set to vote Tuesday on whether to name former Gov. Sonny Perdue as the sole finalist as the next leader of the state’s university system, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has learned.

The board is not expected to give final approval on appointing the Republican as the chancellor of the University System of Georgia until later this month, according to three senior officials, but the members are expected on Tuesday to clear the way for him to secure the job.

A staunch ally of Perdue, Gov. Brian Kemp has replaced four members of the 19-member board, including the former chair, with political allies who are expected to be supportive.

The governor has backed Perdue, a former two-term governor who served as Donald Trump’s agriculture secretary, despite the fact that he is first cousin of Kemp’s top Republican rival for re-election, former U.S. Sen. David Perdue.

After months of delays, Sonny Perdue conducted a formal interview for the job Friday with Regents officials and was said to be “bullish” about his prospects, according to someone with direct knowledge of the discussion.

The search for the next chancellor has been an unusually fraught process since former chancellor Steve Wrigley announced his retirement from the job a year ago.

ExploreWhy Brian Kemp wants Sonny Perdue to be chancellor

After the Atlanta Journal-Constitution first reported Perdue’s interest in leading the 340,000-student system, backlash from students and faculty – and concerns from an influential accrediting agency – brought the search to a halt.

Veteran state administrator Teresa MacCartney was appointed to temporarily lead the system’s 26 universities and colleges, while Kemp’s deputies revisited their strategy.

Though the regents have the legal authority to select the chancellor, the governor appoints its members and has broad influence over the process.

caption arrowCaption
November 5, 2018 Atlanta - Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue and GOP gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp share a smile ahead of Putting Georgians First Fly Around a day before the election day at Peachtree DeKalb Airport on Monday, November 5, 2018. HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

November 5, 2018 Atlanta - Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue and GOP gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp share a smile ahead of Putting Georgians First Fly Around a day before the election day at Peachtree DeKalb Airport on Monday, November 5, 2018. HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

caption arrowCaption
November 5, 2018 Atlanta - Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue and GOP gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp share a smile ahead of Putting Georgians First Fly Around a day before the election day at Peachtree DeKalb Airport on Monday, November 5, 2018. HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Perdue has said little publicly about the job beyond an interview with the AJC in which he said he wanted to bring more conservative values to the job and highlighted his experience in the governor’s office and Trump’s Cabinet.

Kemp, for his part, has criticized the regents for a process that “has gone on way too long” while leaving the system in limbo.

While the governor has not publicly endorsed Perdue, the two have a long relationship that outdates his rivalry with his cousin.

The former governor supported Kemp’s 2002 run for state Senate, tapped Kemp to fill the open post of secretary of state in 2010 and helped talk Trump into giving Kemp his endorsement in the race for governor in 2018.

About the Authors

Follow Greg Bluestein on facebookFollow Greg Bluestein on twitter
Follow Eric Stirgus on twitter
Editors' Picks
The Latest
As pandemic continues, COVID-19 precautions fade at Georgia Capitol
3h ago
State lawmakers quietly got a raise last year without voting on it
7h ago
In tough reelection fight, Warnock stresses help he’s brought to struggling Georgians
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top