Agency warns Georgia Regents against politicizing chancellor search

“This would include the Governor, members of the Legislature, alumni, etc.,” wrote Wheelan, who suggested the board tap an interim leader if they can’t find an appropriate candidate before the current chancellor, Steve Wrigley, retires in July.

The agency can impose actions that include revoking a college or university’s accreditation, which prevents students from receiving federal financial aid.

The Regents last week paused the search for the next chancellors hours after the AJC reported some members were opposed to effort to tap Perdue, a two-term Republican governor and former U.S. Agriculture secretary, to the coveted post. The 19-member board did not say how long the search would be paused.

Perdue and his aides have not publicly commented on the search, and declined to weigh in on Tuesday. Shailendra and other Regents have also declined comment on the process.

Wrigley announced in January his plans to retire after 36 years in state government. His departure comes as the system of 26 colleges and universities races to increase graduation rates, expand degrees in subjects in high-demand fields and provide additional mental health services to students.

Perdue and his political network, among the most powerful in the state, have close ties to Gov. Brian Kemp, who has broad influence over the chancellor post. Kemp’s office Tuesday said in a statement to the AJC it respects the board’s autonomy and shares “similar concerns” with the accreditation agency about the search effort.

“We share similar concerns ... a minority of Board of Regents members may be controlling or influencing key decisions of this critical personnel process without input from the majority of the Board,” the statement said in part. “We look forward to the Board completing their nationwide search in an orderly, timely manner according to the process developed and approved by the Board’s own search committee.”

The statement did not identify which Regents members may be influencing the decision-making process.

Regents members serve staggered seven-year terms and are selected by the governor. Many of them are executives at some of the state’s largest companies and have strong political connections.

In 2010, Perdue picked Kemp to fill the open post of secretary of state, giving him a leg up over Republican rivals months before the election. And Trump credited Perdue with helping to talk him into endorsing Kemp during a bitter 2018 GOP runoff for governor, powering his runaway victory over Casey Cagle.