Voting equipment and check-in upgrades funded in Georgia budget

The most expensive elections purchase in the state budget was $2 million for new power supply devices that connect to voting machines in precincts across the state.

The power supplies will be more portable for poll workers, weighing about 30 pounds each instead of the current equipment that weights 80 pounds. Some of the older power supplies have already stopped working, four years after they were purchased as part of Georgia’s $107 million statewide voting equipment from Dominion Voting Systems.