Kemp signs bill for time off during early voting and more election audits

Workers in Georgia can take up to two hours off to cast a ballot during early voting, under a bill Gov. Brian Kemp signed into law Thursday. The law also requires more frequent audits of election results.
The new law expands on an existing statute that guarantees two hours of unpaid voting time for workers on Election Day.
“This bill would further empower Georgians to participate in one of the most important civic duties,” said state Sen. Rick Williams, a Republican from Milledgeville and the sponsor of Senate Bill 129.
Workers seeking time off will have to notify their employer in advance, and then the employer will decide on a time when workers can be absent.
In addition, the measure calls for audits of at least one statewide contest after primary, runoff and special elections. Currently, a race is only audited after general elections every two years.
