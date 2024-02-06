Georgia GOP senators approve sales tax holiday on guns, ammunition

Anavitarte’s bill initially sought an 11-day tax holiday, but senators shortened the time frame to five days. Anavitarte said the 11-day holiday would have cost the state between $1.3 million and $3.3 million. He did not provide updated numbers on the shorter time window.

The sales tax would be removed for sales of guns, ammunition, gun safes, trigger locks and accessories, such as scopes and magazines.

Democrats said establishing the tax holiday shows Georgians what the Legislature’s priorities are.

“This bill is not about hunting, it’s about politics,” said state Sen. Jason Esteves, an Atlanta Democrat. “Ultimately, what this is intended to do is to score political points at the expense of Georgia families.”

SB 344 is not the only bill focusing on taxes and firearms this year. State Sen. Kay Kirkpatrick, R-Marietta, is sponsoring Senate Bill 340, which would waive the sales tax on gun safes and gun safety accessories year-round. She estimates her bill would cost the state about $1.6 million in tax revenue.

In the state House, state Rep. Mark Newton, an Augusta Republican, has filed House Bill 971, which would provide tax credits of up to $300 per person for those who purchase a gun safe or enroll in an in-person course on safely handling a firearm.

Both SB 340 and HB 971 have bipartisan support.

The House will now consider SB 344.