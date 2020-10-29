Georgia election networks untouched by Hall County ransomware attack

The attack prevented election workers from matching signatures on absentee ballots to scanned signatures from when voters first registered, part of the process of validating ballots as they arrive.

Election workers had to rely on paper files to compare absentee ballot signatures.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger recently created the bipartisan task force of county election directors, civil rights leaders and nonpartisan groups to communicate about challenges to election administration.

The task force’s meeting wasn’t open to the general public, but reporters from several news organizations were invited to listen, including The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The task force also discussed voter turnout, power outages during early voting Thursday, an upcoming election audit and absentee ballots.