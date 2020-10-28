‘There will be lines': Georgia set for high turnout in final days

Georgia voters should prepare for lines during the final two days of early voting this week and on Election Day, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said.
Lines are inevitable if turnout continues to soar in the remaining three voting days, potentially reaching a total of 6 million voters.
“There will be lines, but just bear with everyone,” Raffensperger said during a press conference Wednesday at State Farm Arena, Georgia’s largest early voting site. “There will be a big turnout. And there can be lines from time to time.”
Already, about 3.3 million voters have cast their ballots during the state’s three weeks of early voting or by returning absentee ballots. By the time early voting concludes Friday, as many as 4 million people will have voted.
That leaves an additional 2 million voters who could show up at polling places Tuesday.
Voters in metro Atlanta can find estimated wait times before they go to the polls. Websites for Cobb, DeKalb, Fulton and Gwinnett counties provide wait-time estimates.
“This is just like at noontime when everyone decides to go to their favorite chicken sandwich place and they wonder, 'Why do we have all these lines?” Raffensperger said. “Just think about that kind of rush.”
Before you go
Check your voter registration information and find your polling place on the state’s My Voter Page at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov.
Voters who requested absentee ballots must return them by 7 p.m. on Tuesday. At this point, absentee ballots should be returned to drop boxes or county election offices. Mailed absentee ballots might not arrive in time.
Voters who requested absentee ballots but haven’t returned them can still opt to vote in person, but it takes a few minutes to fill out paperwork. They should bring their absentee ballot with them if they have it.