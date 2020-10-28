‘There will be lines': Georgia set for high turnout in final days

Voters in metro Atlanta can find estimated wait times before they go to the polls. Websites for Cobb, DeKalb, Fulton and Gwinnett counties provide wait-time estimates.

“This is just like at noontime when everyone decides to go to their favorite chicken sandwich place and they wonder, 'Why do we have all these lines?” Raffensperger said. “Just think about that kind of rush.”

Before you go

Check your voter registration information and find your polling place on the state’s My Voter Page at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov.

Voters who requested absentee ballots must return them by 7 p.m. on Tuesday. At this point, absentee ballots should be returned to drop boxes or county election offices. Mailed absentee ballots might not arrive in time.

Voters who requested absentee ballots but haven’t returned them can still opt to vote in person, but it takes a few minutes to fill out paperwork. They should bring their absentee ballot with them if they have it.