Report: Ransomware disables Georgia county election database

An update Thursday evening on the county website said “the voting process for citizens has not been impacted by the attack.” However, a county official quoted by the Times said signature verification was slowed because employees had to manually pull hard copies of voter registration cards in many cases. The official was quoted as saying that most voter signatures could still be verified using a state database unaffected by the attack. The county has 129,000 registered voters.

In most states, signatures are used to validate absentee ballots sent by mail. Written on the envelopes that sheath the ballots, they are matched by election workers against signatures on file with state and local election authorities.

Federal officials recently announced that Russian hackers have infiltrated dozens of state and local government networks and could be poised to launch disruptive attacks.

An international ransomware syndicate known as Doppelpaymer appears to be involved in the Hall County attack. It posted documents purportedly stolen from Hall County on a dark web site as proof of responsibility.

Crumley, the county spokeswoman, did not respond to an email asking how much ransom that attackers had demanded and whether the county had paid a ransom.

Brett Callow, a threat analyst at Emsisoft cybersecurity firm, said the attack could augur other similar actions exploiting the proximity of Election Day.

“The real question is how many local government networks are already compromised? Threat actors frequently delay deploying ransomware on compromised networks until what they consider to be the most opportune moment — and that may well be in the days immediately prior to the election,” he said. “What better time to extort money from a government by holding its systems hostage than when those systems are most needed?”

A worsening ransomware plague is afflicting U.S. cities, counties and school districts, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

At least 82 government bodies in the U.S. have been hit by ransomware so far this year. Eighteen of those incidents have occurred since the beginning of September, according to Emsisoft.