Georgia DAs could face new oversight under GOP measures

“There is already oversight over district attorneys,” said state Sen. Elena Parent, D-Atlanta. “They have to be elected by voters. They also can be recalled by their voters. In San Francisco, voters recalled their DA when they were dissatisfied with his performance. Georgians can do the same.”

She and other Democrats have called for a different strategy that includes a reversal of permissive gun laws they say have contributed to high crime rates, along with a return to measures to divert nonviolent offenders away from costly prison beds to treatment programs.

Still, critics of the measures may face an uphill battle. While previous version of the legislation have passed the House but stalled in the Senate, Kemp and Jones could push it through this year if they make it part of their agendas.

While the governor hasn’t specifically endorsed the measures introduced this week, he has panned “far-left prosecutors” who he said have failed their communities. And Jones has vouched for a measure to bring more oversight to local prosecutors.

“It’s a lot like the JQC is right now with judges,” he said in a recent interview, referring to the Judicial Qualifications Commission that monitors the judiciary. “When we have folks who aren’t fulfilling their jobs, we need to have a mechanism to deal with it.”

‘Accountable’

Gaines and Gullett brought the proposals with two prosecutors in their districts in mind: Athens-Clarke County District Attorney Deborah Gonzalez and Dick Donovan, a former Paulding County district attorney.

A spree of departures from Gonzalez’s office has created a growing “crisis” in Athens, Gaines said. The governor, meanwhile, blasted Gonzalez after a judge dismissed a sexual assault indictment because prosecutors failed to meet his speedy trial demand.

Gonzalez, a former legislator who lost her seat in the Georgia House in a 2018 race against Gaines, didn’t immediately comment on the legislation. Her office has said a “time mistake” was partly to blame for the delays.

Donovan, meanwhile, resigned from office in January 2022 after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor charge of unprofessional conduct stemming from a sexual harassment accusation. He was sentenced to one year of probation.

The first measure, House Bill 229, would lower the threshold for signatures required to recall a prosecutor and stipulate that a failure to review every case could be grounds to remove a district attorney or solicitor general.

And House Bill 231 proposes a panel that could remove prosecutors who “display willful misconduct in office,” persistently fail to perform their duties, are convicted of a crime of moral turpitude or act in a way that “brings the office in disrepute.”

Under the latter measure, which passed the House the past two years but stalled in the Senate, the members of the proposed Prosecuting Attorneys Oversight Commission would be appointed by the governor, lieutenant governor and legislative leaders.

Gullett said Georgians are “begging legislators to address corrupt prosecutors.”

“We must hold them accountable for their actions to ensure the integrity of our criminal justice system,” he said.