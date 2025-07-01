Former Georgia Democratic leader Bob Trammell considers attorney general run

ATLANTA (AP) — A Democratic former legislative leader said Tuesday that he's raising money for a possible run for attorney general.
Bob Trammell of Luthersville said he's exploring whether he should run in 2026 to be Georgia's chief lawyer.
“Like many Georgians, I'm deeply concerned about protecting our future — for our families, our livelihoods and our rights,” Trammell said in a statement. “Establishing an exploratory committee for attorney general is an essential step in considering the right path forward to protect all Georgians.”
The seat will be open with incumbent Republican Chris Carr running for governor. Two Republican state senators — Bill Cowsert of Athens and Brian Strickland of McDonough — are already running for the post. No other Democrat has publicly announced plans to make the race.
The GOP poured a giant sum into Republican challenger David Jenkins' successful 2020 effort to unseat Trammell, the House minority leader. They targeted Trammell in part because his district southwest of Atlanta had voted for President Donald Trump in 2016 and GOP Gov. Brian Kemp in 2018.
His defeat left only one rural white Democrat, Rep. Debbie Buckner of Junction City, in the House, where Republicans now outnumber Democrats 100-89.
Trammell has worked as a lobbyist for the last two years in addition to practicing business and general law. Only in recent weeks has he acknowledged an interest in running for attorney general.
Democrats have thus far been slow to filter into Georgia's down-ballot statewide races for 2026. Although voters are not yet paying attention, the next six months are crucial for raising money and standing up a campaign.
