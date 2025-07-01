Former Georgia Democratic leader Bob Trammell considers attorney general run

The seat will be open with incumbent Republican Chris Carr running for governor. Two Republican state senators — Bill Cowsert of Athens and Brian Strickland of McDonough — are already running for the post. No other Democrat has publicly announced plans to make the race.

The GOP poured a giant sum into Republican challenger David Jenkins' successful 2020 effort to unseat Trammell, the House minority leader. They targeted Trammell in part because his district southwest of Atlanta had voted for President Donald Trump in 2016 and GOP Gov. Brian Kemp in 2018.

His defeat left only one rural white Democrat, Rep. Debbie Buckner of Junction City, in the House, where Republicans now outnumber Democrats 100-89.

Trammell has worked as a lobbyist for the last two years in addition to practicing business and general law. Only in recent weeks has he acknowledged an interest in running for attorney general.

Democrats have thus far been slow to filter into Georgia's down-ballot statewide races for 2026. Although voters are not yet paying attention, the next six months are crucial for raising money and standing up a campaign.