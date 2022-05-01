Find the AJC Georgia voter guide in Sunday’s ePaper

ajc logo
Politics
By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
18 minutes ago
A look at the upcoming primaries for the 2022 elections for key races across the state of Georgia.

Three weeks of early voting begins Monday ahead of the Georgia primary election day on May 24.

To help you plan, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has compiled a Voter Guide published in Sunday, May 1, 2022, editions, including the ePaper.

The guide includes summaries of the statewide races and congressional contests.

Many voters have been assigned to new congressional and local districts after the General Assembly approved new political borders through redistricting. So be sure to check which races will be on your ballot by visiting the state’s My Voter Page at mvp.sos.ga.gov.

You will also find early-voting locations at the site, hours and sample ballots.

Subscribers: Use this link for the AJC ePaper Voter Guide

Use this link to find a version of the Voter Guide on ajc.com

Subscribers: Go to ajc.com/activate to set up your digital access.

Not a subscriber? You’ll find information here to start a subscription to the AJC.

ExplorePress club, GPB host debates for Georgia primary
caption arrowCaption
