Find the AJC Georgia voter guide in Sunday’s ePaper

Three weeks of early voting begins Monday ahead of the Georgia primary election day on May 24.
To help you plan, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has compiled a Voter Guide published in Sunday, May 1, 2022, editions, including the ePaper.
The guide includes summaries of the statewide races and congressional contests.
Many voters have been assigned to new congressional and local districts after the General Assembly approved new political borders through redistricting. So be sure to check which races will be on your ballot by visiting the state’s My Voter Page at mvp.sos.ga.gov.
You will also find early-voting locations at the site, hours and sample ballots.
