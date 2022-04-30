ajc logo
Press club, GPB host debates for Georgia primary

Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia (left) with former Senator David Perdue shake hands before the debate on Sunday, April 24, 2022at the WSB-TV in Atlanta. Sunday, April 24, 2022. Miguel Martinez /miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Politics
By AJC Staff
41 minutes ago
With live and replay options, voters have a chance to watch candidates for statewide office in May primary

Candidates for Georgia statewide offices and some key congressional contests will meet in debates hosted by the Atlanta Press Club and Georgia Public Broadcasting starting Sunday.

The Atlanta Press Club Loudermilk-Young Debate Series starts with the Republican candidates for governor and congressional candidates Sunday. Debates May 1-3 include candidates for lieutenant governor, state school superintendent and insurance commissioner. Also scheduled are debates for congresssional districts 6, 7, 10 and 14 and the U.S. Senate seat held by Raphael Warnock.

Viewers can watch the debates live on GPB or on demand replay fron the Atlanta Press Club Facebook page or GPB.org.

Voting begins May 2 ahead of the the May 24 Georgia primary.

Visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution online Sunday for coverage from the day’s debates.

Helpful debate links

GPB debate schedule

Replay links on GPB.org and Atlanta Press Club Facebook.

Watch replays of earlier GOP governor debates from WSB-TV and WTOC in Savannah.

