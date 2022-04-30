Press club, GPB host debates for Georgia primary

The Atlanta Press Club Loudermilk-Young Debate Series starts with the Republican candidates for governor and congressional candidates Sunday. Debates May 1-3 include candidates for lieutenant governor, state school superintendent and insurance commissioner. Also scheduled are debates for congresssional districts 6, 7, 10 and 14 and the U.S. Senate seat held by Raphael Warnock.

Viewers can watch the debates live on GPB or on demand replay fron the Atlanta Press Club Facebook page or GPB.org.