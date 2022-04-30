Press club, GPB host debates for Georgia primary

Candidates for Georgia statewide offices and some key congressional contests will meet in debates hosted by the Atlanta Press Club and Georgia Public Broadcasting starting Sunday.
The Atlanta Press Club Loudermilk-Young Debate Series starts with the Republican candidates for governor and congressional candidates Sunday. Debates May 1-3 include candidates for lieutenant governor, state school superintendent and insurance commissioner. Also scheduled are debates for congresssional districts 6, 7, 10 and 14 and the U.S. Senate seat held by Raphael Warnock.
Viewers can watch the debates live on GPB or on demand replay fron the Atlanta Press Club Facebook page or GPB.org.
Voting begins May 2 ahead of the the May 24 Georgia primary.
Visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution online Sunday for coverage from the day’s debates.
Helpful debate links
Replay links on GPB.org and Atlanta Press Club Facebook.
Watch replays of earlier GOP governor debates from WSB-TV and WTOC in Savannah.
