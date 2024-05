With early votes and one-fifth of precincts counted, longtime Fulton Tax Commissioner Arthur Ferdinand held a lead of more than two to one over his Democratic primary opponent Duvwon Robinson. Since early votes made up more than two-thirds of the expected total, Ferdinand was cruising easily to another four-year term.

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com