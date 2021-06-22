Federal voting rights bill could face filibuster in Tuesday Senate vote

GOP Leader Mitch McConnell does not support the version approved in the House, and he also said that he is unwilling to negotiate on new language with Senate Democrats. McConnell accused bill proponents of misconstruing new election laws in Georgia and other states to justify the federal proposal.

“When Georgia passed targeted updates to its election laws based on lessons learned during the pandemic-era elections, Democrats trashed the bill as a, quote, ‘redux of Jim Crow,’” the Kentucky Republican said Monday.

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, a conservative Democrat from West Virginia, released a framework for compromise last week that he said would earn his support on the For the People Act. He hoped it would also attract enough backing from Republicans to avoid a filibuster.

If the procedural vote fails the evening, Manchin may never get a chance to draft his compromise bill.