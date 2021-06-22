Federal voting rights bill could face filibuster in Tuesday Senate vote

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Leader Chuck Schumer is making good on a promise to bring a sweeping voting and elections bill to the floor for a procedural vote, even though the likely outcome is Republicans use the filibuster to block further action.
He is asking the Senate to move forward with debate on the For the People Act during a vote scheduled for 5:30 p.m. this evening. If there aren’t enough Republicans to support the measure, the vote will fail and the legislation will stall indefinitely.
Schumer during remarks on Monday said it is important that all 100 senators are put on the record about where they stand on allowing further discussion on a measure he deemed essential to preserving American democracy.
“It is not a vote on any particular policy,” the New York Democrat said. “It is not a vote on this bill or that bill. It is a vote on whether the Senate should simply debate the issue about voting rights, the crucial issue of voting rights, in this country.”
The For the People Act already passed narrowly in the House. But it is unlikely to get the 60 votes needed in the Senate to avoid a filibuster today, which would require all 50 members of the Democratic caucus plus at least 10 Republicans.
GOP Leader Mitch McConnell does not support the version approved in the House, and he also said that he is unwilling to negotiate on new language with Senate Democrats. McConnell accused bill proponents of misconstruing new election laws in Georgia and other states to justify the federal proposal.
“When Georgia passed targeted updates to its election laws based on lessons learned during the pandemic-era elections, Democrats trashed the bill as a, quote, ‘redux of Jim Crow,’” the Kentucky Republican said Monday.
U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, a conservative Democrat from West Virginia, released a framework for compromise last week that he said would earn his support on the For the People Act. He hoped it would also attract enough backing from Republicans to avoid a filibuster.
If the procedural vote fails the evening, Manchin may never get a chance to draft his compromise bill.