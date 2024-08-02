“County boards have purged voters based on unvetted documentation and unreliable information provided by private citizens, such as screenshots of purported property records or social media posts,” according to the suit filed Wednesday.

The Republican-sponsored law further empowered conservative activists who have disputed over 100,000 voter registrations since 2021. County election boards have rejected most of those challenges.

The lawsuit contends that the National Voter Registration Act only allows canceling registrations of voters who have moved after mailed notification that their address needs to be confirmed, and then if they miss the next two general elections; or when a voter confirms in writing that they have moved.

Defenders of Georgia’s voter challenges have said the federal law applies to mass “systematic” voter cancellations but doesn’t cover specific removals of voters whose eligibility is contested by individuals.

A spokesman for Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, the primary defendant in the lawsuit, declined to comment on pending litigation.

The lawsuit also takes issue with a new Georgia requirement that unhoused voters use their county’s election office as their mailing address, a provision that plaintiffs say will make it more difficult for people who lack transportation to access election mail.