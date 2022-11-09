ajc logo
Incumbent leads Georgia insurance commissioner race

Elections 2022
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Republican incumbent John King led Democratic challenger Janice Laws Robinson in the Georgia insurance commissioner race late Tuesday.

The commissioner regulates rates for auto, health, homeowners and other types of insurance and investigates consumer complaints. The commissioner also serves as the state’s fire marshal, overseeing safety and prevention programs and building inspections.

Appointed to the post by Gov. Brian Kemp in 2019, King cited his efforts to combat insurance fraud to put money back in customers’ pockets. During his tenure, he said the department has recovered more than $40 million from insurance companies.

Robinson is a licensed insurance broker who cited her industry experience as a chief qualification. She said she would challenge every insurance rate increase and prevent companies from discriminating against people because of socioeconomic factors such as race, gender, employment status and credit scores.

David Wickert covers transportation issues and state government. He joined the AJC in 2010 and previously covered government and politics in Gwinnett and Fulton counties.

