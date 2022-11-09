Incumbent leads Georgia insurance commissioner race

The commissioner regulates rates for auto, health, homeowners and other types of insurance and investigates consumer complaints. The commissioner also serves as the state’s fire marshal, overseeing safety and prevention programs and building inspections.

Appointed to the post by Gov. Brian Kemp in 2019, King cited his efforts to combat insurance fraud to put money back in customers’ pockets. During his tenure, he said the department has recovered more than $40 million from insurance companies.