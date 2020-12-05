GBI to aid Georgia voting fraud investigations

In a separate case, the secretary of state’s office is investigating a Florida attorney who is accused of fraudulently applying to register to vote in Georgia so he could vote in next month’s U.S. Senate runoff elections.

The governor and the secretary have come under increasing pressure from fellow Republicans as President Donald Trump has continued to make unproven allegations of massive voter fraud in Georgia and other states.

Trump could keep up the pressure at a rally Saturday in Valdosta to support the runoff campaigns of Republican U.S. Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue.

On Friday the president’s campaign announced it had filed another lawsuit in Fulton County Superior Court. Among other things, it alleges that tens of thousands of underage voters, felons, out-of-state residents and other ineligible people voted in the November election.

The president and his supporters have filed dozens of lawsuits in key states, including Georgia, seeking to overturn the election of Joe Biden. None has been successful so far.

Trump’s own attorney general, William Barr, has said federal investigators have found no evidence of widespread voting fraud. Raffensperger has said investigators from his office also have not found evidence of fraud sizable enough to change the outcome of the election.

But the pressure on Kemp and Raffensperger has been growing. Trump has blasted both men repeatedly. And Georgia lawmakers are hearing from their constituents that they want something done.

On Thursday, two state Senate committees held hearings on voting problems. A state House committee will follow suit next week.

Enlisting the GBI may provide credibility for the investigations that — at least for the president’s most ardent supporters — Raffensperger’s office lacks.

“Highly qualified GBI personnel will work alongside law enforcement officers within the secretary of state’s office to ensure that Georgia’s election laws are followed and the investigations are completed as soon as appropriate,” Kemp said in the announcement.

Staff writer Greg Bluestein contributed to this article.