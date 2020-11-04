What history tells us about Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoffs

Georgia is one of only two states that requires federal candidates to receive a majority vote to win a general election, though several other Southern states hold primary runoffs.

Such contests can be unpredictable, since they attract only a fraction of the electorate. And they tend to get ugly, expensive and nationalized, since they’re often the country’s last outstanding political races following the November elections.

“If you’re tired of TV advertising and negative advertising in particular, get ready,” said Jim Martin, the Democrat who lost Georgia’s most recent U.S. Senate runoff in 2008. “I was accused of favoring drunk drivers, selling drugs to children, child prostitution and domestic violence."

“That’s not a winning ticket for a human being, much less a politician,” he added.

The Loeffler-Warnock runoff is expected to shatter records for political spending.

Loeffler spent $23 million of her own fortune to finance her general election run, and she’s likely to dip into her pockets again for the runoff. Not only that, but the January race will be Georgia’s first Senate runoff since the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark Citizens United ruling allowed for virtually unlimited outside political spending in campaigns.

A potential January faceoff between Perdue and Ossoff would also draw significant outside spending.

Single-party legacy

Republicans may have carried recent statewide runoffs, but the system is a relic from when Democrats held an iron grip on Georgia politics. Charles Bullock, a University of Georgia political scientist who wrote a book about runoff elections, said the majority requirement helped sideline splinter candidates.

“By requiring a majority in a second round, you encourage the candidates to broaden their message, moderate some of the things they’ve said ... and then somebody can say ‘I was the choice of most voters,’ ” Bullock said.

The state’s first two Senate general election runoffs attracted boatloads of outside attention following presidential races in which Democrats captured the White House from Republicans.

After President-elect Bill Clinton carried Georgia in November 1992, Republicans rallied to oust the first-term Fowler, who had fallen just short of winning outright in the first round of voting. Democrats at the time were still in control of the General Assembly, Governor’s Mansion and other statewide offices, but Coverdell received an outpouring of help from both inside and outside the state.

“You had all of these Republicans who were just deflated because we lost the presidency after one term, and everyone then turned to Georgia,” said Eric Tanenblatt, an Atlanta lawyer and GOP strategist who was Coverdell’s political director in 1992. “It was sort of like the bright light after a really dark night.”

Sixteen years later, incumbent Republican Saxby Chambliss was able to capitalize on Republican discontent with President-elect Barack Obama to win a second Senate term over Martin. (Unlike Clinton, Obama won the White House without Georgia’s electoral votes.)

The contest prompted a deluge of out-of-state money, since it was one of two outstanding Senate contests that could have given Obama a filibuster-proof majority. A-list surrogates, including former GOP presidential candidate John McCain and his onetime running mate Sarah Palin, flew to Georgia to rally for Chambliss while Clinton stumped for Martin.

The former president’s support, however, was not enough to help Martin turn out Black voters who had supported Obama in droves. The Democrat lost to Chambliss by nearly 15 percentage points in the runoff after finishing only 3 points behind him in the general election.

Chambliss credits his victory in part on campaigning to be the decisive Senate vote against Obama’s agenda.

“I would be No. 41,” Chambliss said, referring to the final senator needed to filibuster a bill in the upper chamber. “That was huge. That really contributed to the turnout in the runoff.”

There’s been scattered talk over the years about whether to ditch or update the state’s runoff process. In the 1980s, then-state Rep. Tyrone Brooks was the lead plaintiff in a federal suit that claimed the system prevented minority candidates from being elected to office. But other than tweaking around the edges, the Legislature hasn’t shown much interest in changing the rules.

January’s race will be more than twice as long as Georgia’s previous runoffs due a 2012 federal ruling that required additional time for ballots cast by members of the U.S. military to make their way home. So be prepared for Thanksgiving and Christmastime political ads that offer little by way of holiday cheer.

Runoffs, Bullock said, are “when the long knives come out."

The voter registration deadline for the January runoff, which applies only to voters who are not already registered, is Dec. 7.