Friday is the last day of early voting in Georgia

Three weeks of early voting in Georgia ends on Friday, making Friday the last day to vote in person before Election Day on Tuesday.
With so many voters casting absentee ballots or voting early in person, some are calling Election Day the final Election Day in a long year that has also included concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.
After Friday, voters can still return absentee ballots, but Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger suggested taking them them to an official county drop box for absentee ballots instead of sending by mail. To be counted, absentee ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day.
For metro Atlanta voters, the AJC has a page of early voting information that includes links to check how long the voting lines are. Any Georgia voter can find voting locations for their county on the Georgia My Voter Page from the Secretary of State’s office.
There is no voting on Saturday or Monday before Election Day.
Make a plan to vote early, by absentee or on Election Day.
Check your voter registration information and find your polling place on the state’s My Voter Page at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov.
Absentee ballots must be received at county election offices by 7 p.m. on Nov. 3. Voters can return absentee ballots at drop boxes or in person at county election offices.
In-person early voters in metro Atlanta can check wait times online before going to the polls. Websites for Cobb, DeKalb, Fulton and Gwinnett counties provide wait-time websites.
Avoid voting during the busiest times of day, typically when polls open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday and from 5 p.m. until polls close at 7 p.m.