Friday is the last day of early voting in Georgia

With so many voters casting absentee ballots or voting early in person, some are calling Election Day the final Election Day in a long year that has also included concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

After Friday, voters can still return absentee ballots, but Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger suggested taking them them to an official county drop box for absentee ballots instead of sending by mail. To be counted, absentee ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day.