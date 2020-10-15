AJC on Facebook: Why is Georgia a battleground state

Georgia voters and its candidates are getting national attention as Georgia has become an important battleground state for the presidential election. Jill Biden, wife of nominee Joe Biden, was here this week. President Donald Trump is making a repeat visit to Georgia on Friday.
Why all the attention?
Join the AJC Thursday, October 15 at 5 p.m. as Mark Niesse chats with readers about Georgia’s changing voter electorate and why the state is getting all of this attention from reporters and the national campaigns. Niesse will be joined by special guest Aunna Dennis, Executive Director of Common Cause Georgia.
Upcoming events
On Thursday, Oct. 22 at 5 p.m., AJC Editor Kevin Riley will host a panel of AJC journalists in a Community Coversation called “How to make your vote count.” It’s what you need to know now about voting machines, election integrity, the candidates and more. Our team will answer your questions and help you be informed. Kevin will be joined by AJC journalists Mark Niesse, Maya T. Prabhu and Ben Brasch.
On Thursday, Oct. 29 at 5 p.m., the AJC’s Mark Niesse hosts a discussion and answers questions about what to expect on election night.
