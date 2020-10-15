AJC on Facebook: Why is Georgia a battleground state

Upcoming events

On Thursday, Oct. 22 at 5 p.m., AJC Editor Kevin Riley will host a panel of AJC journalists in a Community Coversation called “How to make your vote count.” It’s what you need to know now about voting machines, election integrity, the candidates and more. Our team will answer your questions and help you be informed. Kevin will be joined by AJC journalists Mark Niesse, Maya T. Prabhu and Ben Brasch.

On Thursday, Oct. 29 at 5 p.m., the AJC’s Mark Niesse hosts a discussion and answers questions about what to expect on election night.

Video links to previous events and AJC election-related podcasts

AJC Podcast: Analyzing results of recent poll of Georgia voters

AJC Podcast: Recapping a busy week in Georgia politics (Oct. 6)

What you need to know about the AJC Poll and key political races

What you need to know about absentee voting in Georgia

As early voting begins, tips for voters