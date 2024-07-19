Politics

Donald Trump’s Georgia MAGA allies jockey in Milwaukee

Georgia Lt. Gov. Burt Jones was seen near Donald Trump's VIP box at the Republican National Convention. Jones was among the many Georgia Republicans who could be seeking Trump's blessing if they make a run for higher office. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

By
0 minutes ago

MILWAUKEE — A pair of familiar Georgia faces peeked behind Donald Trump at his VIP box at the Republican National Convention this week. Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper beamed in Trump’s backdrop as GOP speakers touted his record.

While few Georgia Republicans landed coveted speaking spots at the four-day gala that ended Thursday, some of Trump’s top loyalists in the state were making their presence in Milwaukee known in other ways.

And their images, relayed to millions of viewers on national TV, served as a visceral reminder of the ongoing jockeying for the former president’s favor.

Some hope to lobby for Trump’s support in future elections. Some for more political clout in Washington. Some are pining for sought-after appointments if he wins in November. And some want proximity to the power and influence of his MAGA movement.

Martha Zoller, the veteran GOP commentator who was on hand in Milwaukee, put it this way: “This is a place to see and be seen for the true believers.”

Harper and Jones are both considered potential candidates for higher office; Jones for governor, Harper for the U.S. Senate or a federal post. But they were far from the only ambitious Georgia Republicans sharpening their links to Trump’s inner circle and most devoted activists this week.

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, center, delivered a red-meat speech to delegates Monday at the Republican National Convention. She has lobbied to become the secretary of homeland security if Donald Trump wins the November election. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene also spent time in Trump’s VIP box and delivered a red-meat speech to delegates on Monday. Former U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler, a potential contender for the Senate or governor, crisscrossed Milwaukee outlining her vision for the party.

“We want everyone in. We want to have a dialogue. We welcome debate. We abhor cancellation, and we want to make sure that people feel like there is a place for them,” Loeffler said as a guest on “Politically Georgia.”

The tight confines of the RNC backdrop made for some tricky moments between potential rivals. At one point, Jones and Loeffler posed for a picture at Fiserv Forum, prompting snickering from savvy operatives back home about how the convention truly is bringing a sense of unity.

Georgia Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and former U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler, shown at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, could face each other in the 2026 race for governor.

Credit: Courtesy photo

Credit: Courtesy photo

But growing GOP confidence about Trump’s victory could also ease some of the internal 2026 tension. That’s because he could tap some of his top allies to fill federal posts, removing them from races already expected to be crowded.

Senior Republicans see Loeffler, Trump’s top donor in Georgia, as a serious contender for a Cabinet post in a second Trump administration. State Sen. Brandon Beach, another potential statewide candidate in Milwaukee, is said to be angling for a lesser federal post. Greene has openly jockeyed for the nation’s top homeland security post.

“Georgia is a swing state, and that’s important to President Trump,” Greene said from the floor of the RNC. “He loves Georgia and we’ll be fighting for him to win in November.”

Gov. Brian Kemp, too, has made the rounds in Milwaukee, making clear he supports the “Republican ticket” despite his tortured relationship with Trump. The term-limited governor loaded his calendar with meetings and media interviews as he charts his next step.

Gov. Brian Kemp and first lady Marty Kemp, left, are greeted by Nancy Burton, a GOP delegate from Walker County, before the governor spoke at the state delegation's breakfast on Tuesday. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Trump’s blessing may not be the golden ticket it was during the 2018 campaign, when his late endorsement of Kemp in the GOP runoff for governor turbocharged his victory over then-Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle.

But it’s also not the anchor it was two years ago when a slate of candidates Trump backed in primaries against Kemp and three other GOP incumbents were humiliated in Georgia primaries. With Trump’s political revival, kissing the ring is as popular as ever.

U.S. Rep. MIke Collins, R-Jackson, said that should come as little surprise. The congressman electrified Georgia’s GOP delegation with a fiery speech about achieving Trump’s priorities in Congress. The goal, he said, is to elect enough MAGA devotees to Congress that Trump won’t need executive orders to enact his agenda.

“By God,” Collins said in an interview, “we’re going to pass some laws.”

He’s also seemingly one of the few prominent Georgia Republicans not positioning themselves for a higher office. In a rarity, Collins issued a flat “no” when asked on “Politically Georgia” whether he’s joining the ranks of other rising Georgia Republicans seeking statewide office in two years.

“The only thing I’m planning to run is to continue running hard in Washington as the 10th District congressional representative.”

Washington correspondent Tia Mitchell contributed to this report.

US Rep. Mike Collins receives a standing ovation Wednesday from the Georgia delegation to the Republican National Convention. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Eric Nelson wears a bandage on his ear in support of former President Donald Trump outside Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, the third day of the Republican National Convention. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Former U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich speaks at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, the third day of the Republican National Convention. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Georgia delegates react as they listen to US Rep. Mike Collins’s speech during the start of the last day of Georgia delegation breakfast at Lake Lawn Resort, Wednesday, July 17, 2024, in Delavan, WI. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Georgia delegates react at the end of the second day of the Republican National Convention, Tuesday, July 16, 2024, in downtown Milwaukee, WI. . (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

About the Author

Greg Bluestein is a political reporter who covers the governor's office and Georgia politics for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Order his book on Georgia politics at bit.ly/FlippedTheBook.

