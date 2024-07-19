Donald Trump’s Georgia MAGA allies jockey in Milwaukee

Some hope to lobby for Trump’s support in future elections. Some for more political clout in Washington. Some are pining for sought-after appointments if he wins in November. And some want proximity to the power and influence of his MAGA movement.

Martha Zoller, the veteran GOP commentator who was on hand in Milwaukee, put it this way: “This is a place to see and be seen for the true believers.”

Harper and Jones are both considered potential candidates for higher office; Jones for governor, Harper for the U.S. Senate or a federal post. But they were far from the only ambitious Georgia Republicans sharpening their links to Trump’s inner circle and most devoted activists this week.

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene also spent time in Trump’s VIP box and delivered a red-meat speech to delegates on Monday. Former U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler, a potential contender for the Senate or governor, crisscrossed Milwaukee outlining her vision for the party.

“We want everyone in. We want to have a dialogue. We welcome debate. We abhor cancellation, and we want to make sure that people feel like there is a place for them,” Loeffler said as a guest on “Politically Georgia.”

The tight confines of the RNC backdrop made for some tricky moments between potential rivals. At one point, Jones and Loeffler posed for a picture at Fiserv Forum, prompting snickering from savvy operatives back home about how the convention truly is bringing a sense of unity.

But growing GOP confidence about Trump’s victory could also ease some of the internal 2026 tension. That’s because he could tap some of his top allies to fill federal posts, removing them from races already expected to be crowded.

Senior Republicans see Loeffler, Trump’s top donor in Georgia, as a serious contender for a Cabinet post in a second Trump administration. State Sen. Brandon Beach, another potential statewide candidate in Milwaukee, is said to be angling for a lesser federal post. Greene has openly jockeyed for the nation’s top homeland security post.

“Georgia is a swing state, and that’s important to President Trump,” Greene said from the floor of the RNC. “He loves Georgia and we’ll be fighting for him to win in November.”

Gov. Brian Kemp, too, has made the rounds in Milwaukee, making clear he supports the “Republican ticket” despite his tortured relationship with Trump. The term-limited governor loaded his calendar with meetings and media interviews as he charts his next step.

Trump’s blessing may not be the golden ticket it was during the 2018 campaign, when his late endorsement of Kemp in the GOP runoff for governor turbocharged his victory over then-Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle.

But it’s also not the anchor it was two years ago when a slate of candidates Trump backed in primaries against Kemp and three other GOP incumbents were humiliated in Georgia primaries. With Trump’s political revival, kissing the ring is as popular as ever.

U.S. Rep. MIke Collins, R-Jackson, said that should come as little surprise. The congressman electrified Georgia’s GOP delegation with a fiery speech about achieving Trump’s priorities in Congress. The goal, he said, is to elect enough MAGA devotees to Congress that Trump won’t need executive orders to enact his agenda.

“By God,” Collins said in an interview, “we’re going to pass some laws.”

He’s also seemingly one of the few prominent Georgia Republicans not positioning themselves for a higher office. In a rarity, Collins issued a flat “no” when asked on “Politically Georgia” whether he’s joining the ranks of other rising Georgia Republicans seeking statewide office in two years.

“The only thing I’m planning to run is to continue running hard in Washington as the 10th District congressional representative.”

