Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens rallies local labor leaders

Georgia Democrats kicked off debate day downtown with Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens leading a room of local labor leaders in chants of “fired up, ready to go.”

”It’s in my blood to make sure that I show up for hard-working people and making sure that a fair day’s wage is paid for a full day’s work,” he said of his mother working in a union when he was growing up. “And that’s something that ‘Union Joe’ believes in as well. Our President Joe Biden is one of the most labor forward, labor committed presidents you could ever find.”

Dickens’ remarks kicked off a blitz of appearances being held by supporters of Biden and former President Donald Trump ahead of their first presidential debate in Atlanta.