Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens rallies local labor leaders

Georgia Democrats kicked off debate day downtown with Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens leading a room of local labor leaders in chants of “fired up, ready to go.”
”It’s in my blood to make sure that I show up for hard-working people and making sure that a fair day’s wage is paid for a full day’s work,” he said of his mother working in a union when he was growing up. “And that’s something that ‘Union Joe’ believes in as well. Our President Joe Biden is one of the most labor forward, labor committed presidents you could ever find.”
Dickens’ remarks kicked off a blitz of appearances being held by supporters of Biden and former President Donald Trump ahead of their first presidential debate in Atlanta.
Dickens said Americans will see a “stark difference” between Biden and Trump tonight.
”This is a president that looks out for everybody – hard working families across America, small business owners, labor unions,” he said. “And the contrast is going to b someone who is on a revenge mission (of) retribution. Someone who has said on day one, he want’s to be a dictator.”
This was originally published on our Live Updates page.
About the Author