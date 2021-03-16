Despite federal prohibition, Georgia Senate panel backs income tax cut

Amid concerns that the federal COVID relief bill temporarily outlawed tax cuts, a Senate panel Tuesday backed a measure to provide a state income tax cut for Georgians who use the standard deduction when they file their returns.
Earlier this month the state House overwhelming approved House Bill 593, which would would cut what filers pay by reducing the amount of income the state taxes. So the measure could be one vote away from heading to Gov. Brian Kemp’s desk for his signature.
The bill’s sponsor, House Ways & Means Chairman Shaw Blackmon, R-Bonaire, told the Senate Finance Committee HB 593 was “a modest and measured tax break for working Georgians.”
Congress put a provision into the federal $1.9 billion COVID relief bill that passed last week saying money sent to states couldn’t be used for tax cuts, as some in Republican-led states had proposed.
It is unclear if that prohibition would apply to HB 593, but Kemp was angered by the provision and House Speaker David Ralston, R-Blue Ridge, wrote President Biden, the treasury secretary and Georgia’s congressional delegation asking the federal government not to stop the measure.
The tax cut would be relatively small — less than $100 for a married couple filing jointly, but would cost the state $140 million a year.
Under the bill, the standard deduction for a single taxpayer would increase by $800, for a married couple filing a joint return, $1,100. Georgians who are over 65, or blind, would get an additional $1,300 deduction.
Danny Kanso, a senior policy analyst for the Georgia Budget and Policy Institute think tank, said the state could be docked $200 million over the next two fiscal years by the federal government if it passed HB 593 and he suggested the state instead make direct payments to Georgians, which the relief act allows.
But Senate Finance Chairman Chuck Hufstetler, R-Rome, said he’s heard conflicting arguments about whether that would happen and his panel showed no interest in stopping the bill.