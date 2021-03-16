Despite federal prohibition, Georgia Senate panel backs income tax cut

The tax cut would be relatively small — less than $100 for a married couple filing jointly, but would cost the state $140 million a year.

Under the bill, the standard deduction for a single taxpayer would increase by $800, for a married couple filing a joint return, $1,100. Georgians who are over 65, or blind, would get an additional $1,300 deduction.

Danny Kanso, a senior policy analyst for the Georgia Budget and Policy Institute think tank, said the state could be docked $200 million over the next two fiscal years by the federal government if it passed HB 593 and he suggested the state instead make direct payments to Georgians, which the relief act allows.

But Senate Finance Chairman Chuck Hufstetler, R-Rome, said he’s heard conflicting arguments about whether that would happen and his panel showed no interest in stopping the bill.