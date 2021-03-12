Ralston to Treasury Dept: Don’t take away Georgia income, adoption tax breaks

Still, Ralston wrote, “Unfortunately, this law threatens Georgia’s ability to provide tax relief to our citizens.”

Congressional Democrats said they didn’t want states to use the billions of dollars being sent to them for COVID relief as an excuse to cut taxes. Just reducing income tax rates - for instance - tends to provides most of the benefit to high-income earners.

However, the tax cut Ralston referenced in his letter would provide a small break for many low- and middle-income earners as well.

The Georgia House earlier this month unanimously approved a bill to raise the standard deduction for those who don’t itemize on their taxes. By doing so, taxes would be owed on a smaller portion of the earnings of millions of Georgians. While the tax cut would be relatively small — less than $100 for a married couple filing jointly — it would cost the state $140 million a year.

The bill is awaiting action in the Senate.

The House also voted to extend a tax credit for families who adopt a child out of the state’s foster care system, as well as measures continuing special-interest tax breaks that help industries like giant yacht repair businesses in Savannah and rural development programs.

In his letter to Yellen, Ralston focused on the income and child adoption tax breaks.

“As Secretary of the Treasury, it will fall on to your department to interpret this act and promulgate rules and regulations,” he said. “I pray you will protect the states by ameliorating the impact of this flawed law and respect our right to budget responsibly.”

When the act passed this week, some Georgia Republicans were critical of it, despite the fact that the state will get almost $5 billion to spend. Democrats said there are a host of uses for the money, including providing more health and mental health care and improving the education system. But some Republicans said the state didn’t need all that money. They also complained that Georgia didn’t get its fair share, calling the act a “bail out” for Democrat-run states.

“This bill represents everything that is wrong with Washington, D.C,” Kemp said the day it passed Congress.