The Georgia General Assembly is run by Republicans who don’t have the same agenda.

Sanchez is the first democratic socialist candidate to win a primary for the Georgia House, according to the Atlanta chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America, which endorsed him.

He now faces Republican Diane Jackson, who works in marketing, in this fall’s general election. The Smyrna-based district supported Democrat Joe Biden with 70% of the vote in the 2020 presidential election.

“Georgians’ top concerns are rising prices and crime, and my opponent is a democratic socialist whose agenda would make those issues worse,” Jackson said. “My opponent’s win shows how extreme and out of touch with Georgians the Democrats have become. Voters who want low taxes, safe communities and parents empowered on education decisions have a clear choice in this race.”

Credit: Bob Andres/AJC Credit: Bob Andres/AJC Anulewicz said her defeat was fueled by backlash to her alignment with the Democratic Party’s establishment, including endorsements from U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath. “I served with hard work, integrity and honesty, and I ran my campaign with hard work, integrity and honesty,” said Anulewicz, who served in the House since 2017. Sanchez said voters who supported him were concerned about heavy-handed policing as the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center is under construction.

Voters also turned against Anulewicz because her husband, Christopher Anulewicz, is an attorney representing a co-defendant in the Fulton County election interference case against Republican Donald Trump, Sanchez said.

Chris Anulewicz represents Bob Cheeley, an Alpharetta attorney who claimed to state lawmakers in late 2020 that election workers were double-counting votes. “He’s not a public defender — he chose to defend this case —and it seems like that shouldn’t be something the husband of a Democratic representative should be doing,” Sanchez said. The race had low turnout, with 4,000 voters in the Democratic primary out of more than 42,000 registered voters in House District 42. An additional 1,200 voters supported Jackson in the uncontested Republican primary. Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

“Republicans want to use the talking point about socialism, but what they don’t realize is that the policies we believe in are what working people in this state believe in as well,” Sanchez said. “I’m sure we’re going to win by big numbers in November.”