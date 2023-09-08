BREAKING: Fulton special grand jury recommended 39 indictments

Members of the Fulton County special purpose grand jury that investigated interference in Georgia’s 2020 presidential election recommended that 39 people be indicted for alleged crimes, including former President Donald Trump, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham and former Georgia U.S. Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.

The recommendations were included in the 23-person jury’s final report, which was released in full on Friday. The 28-page document was finalized in January but most of its contents were quickly sealed by a Fulton Superior Court judge at the request of Fulton District Attorney Fani Willis.

The suggestions were far broader than the group of 19 people who were indicted last month on racketeering and other charges by a separate grand jury.

The special grand jury met for nearly eight months between May 2022 and January 2023, hearing testimony from roughly 75 witnesses and collecting evidence.

Jurors included their vote tallies for who should be indicted in the report.

The group was nearly unanimous in its recommendations that Trump and several attorneys affiliated with his campaign, including Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, Ray Smith and Cleta Mitchell, be indicted.

It was more closely divided over the U.S. senators, none of whom were ultimately indicted in Fulton. With the exception of former Georgia GOP chairman David Shafer, the group was evenly divided on charging most of the Republican activists who served as Trump electors in Georgia, including Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and state Sen. Shawn Still.

Willis was disqualified from further investigating or charging Jones, but Still was among the group of indictees last month.

In February, Judge Robert McBurney released portions of the report, but not the section that detailed who the grand jurors recommended be indicted. He kept those under wraps at the urging of Willis, who said she was concerned about defendants’ due process rights before she went to a regular grand jury to obtain an indictment.

On Aug. 14, a grand jury handed up a 41-count racketeering indictment against Trump and 18 of his allies.

Last week, McBurney concluded that such an “exceedingly public development” eliminated those due process concerns, at least for the 19 defendants charged in the case, and set the stage for the full report’s release.

In the portions of the report that were previously released, jurors stated that they had unanimously concluded that there was no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 election as Trump and his supporters had claimed. And they expressed concerns that some witnesses may have perjured themselves when testifying before the panel, though they did not name names.

Among the 41 counts in the racketeering indictment is a perjury charge against attorney Bob Cheeley. According to the indictment, he “knowingly, willfully and unlawfully” made false statements before the special grand jury about the meeting of Trump electors in the Georgia Capitol on Dec. 14, 2020.

Jurors voted 20 to 1 in favor of recommending Cheeley for indictment.

-This is a developing story. Please return to ajc.com for updates