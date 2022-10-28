Deadline arrives to request an absentee ballot for Georgia midterms

Already, 131,000 voters have returned their absentee ballots to county election offices. That leaves another 127,000 ballots that are still in voters’ hands or in the mail. About 1.25 million voters have cast ballots in person at early voting locations.

Georgia’s voting law last year set the absentee deadline two Fridays before Election Day to help allow enough time for ballots to be mailed to and from voters. Previously, voters could request absentee ballots until the Friday before an election.