City announces road closures, urges employers to consider early release

The City of Atlanta announced road closures in anticipation of tonight’s debate and Copa America soccer match and urged employers to release their employees early to avoid traffic and delays.
In a social media post that directed people to take MARTA, the city said closures would be taking effect soon in Midtown and downtown near Mercedes-Benz stadium, including on:
- 10th Street between Atlantic Avenue and Spring Street
- Martin Luther King Jr. Drive from Mitchell Street to Centennial Olympic Park Drive
“While the events are occurring in the evening, several logistical moves will occur throughout today that can affect vehicle and pedestrian movements,” the advisory stated. “We encourage employers and employees to consider early releases, and MARTA ridership to avoid congestion.”
