State agency still looking for prosecutor to look into Lt. Gov. Burt Jones

By
13 minutes ago
A state agency looking into whether Lt. Gov. Burt Jones will face criminal charges as part of a scheme to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia hasn’t found a prosecutor to conduct the review.

Last week, Pete Skandalakis, executive director of the Prosecuting Attorneys Council of Georgia, said he had reviewed the Fulton County indictment and hoped to appoint a special prosecutor to consider Jones’ actions soon.

On Wednesday, Skandalakis said he has still not found a special prosecutor to take a look at the case or received the special grand jury report, after filing a motion to unseal it.

Jones is one of 30 people who prosecutors said were involved in a conspiracy to overturn the election but were not charged in the Fulton County indictment. They are identified in the 98-page document by number rather than by name.

Last year, Jones had been notified by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis that he could be facing charges, but a judge ruled Willis had a conflict of interest and could no longer investigate the then-state senator. Willis hosted a fundraiser for Jones’ Democratic opponent in the lieutenant governor’s race.

Jones said last week he was ready to “tell his side of the story.”

“When we challenged the DA’s legitimacy last year, the judge ruled in our favor,” Jones told reporters on Thursday. “So we knew it was coming and we welcome the opportunity to talk to somebody who’s not politically motivated and biased and just tell the truth and tell our side of the story.”

Staff writers Maya T. Prabhu and David Wickert contributed to this article.

About the Author

Follow Jozsef Papp on twitter

Jozsef Papp is a crime and public safety reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

