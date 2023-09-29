BreakingNews
First Trump RICO case defendant takes plea agreement

BREAKING: First Trump RICO defendant takes plea agreement

Credit: Screenshot from Fulton County Superio

Credit: Screenshot from Fulton County Superio

Politics
By
1 hour ago
X

Bail bondsman Scott Hall on Friday became the first defendant in the Fulton County election interference case to take a plea agreement with prosecutors.

During an impromptu hearing before Fulton Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee, Hall pleaded guilty to five misdemeanor counts of conspiracy to commit intentional interference with the performance of election duties.

Hall agreed to testify truthfully when called, five years probation, a $5,000 fine, 200 hours of community service and a ban on polling and election administration-related activities. He also recorded a statement for prosecutors and pledged to pen a letter of apology to Georgia voters.

Hall was indicted last month in connection with the breach of sensitive voting data in Coffee County in South Georgia on Jan. 7, 2021. He had been charged with racketeering and six felony counts of conspiracy.

The agreement is a victory for prosecutors, who are preparing for at least two sets of trials involving what is now 18 defendants. Jury selection for the trial involving the first two defendants, Sidney Powell and Kenneth Chesebro, is slated to begin on Oct. 20.

A spokesman for District Attorney Fani Willis declined to comment.

This is a breaking news story. Please return to AJC.com for updates.

About the Author

Follow Tamar Hallerman on twitter

Tamar Hallerman is an award-winning senior reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She covers the Fulton County investigation into whether former President Donald Trump or his allies criminally interfered in Georgia's 2020 elections.

Editors' Picks

Credit: File

Newell and ex-CEO hit with fines for ‘misleading’ financial reports1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Rome will receive $75 million from 3M to settle PFAS pollution case
27m ago

Credit: AP

Las Vegas police arrest man in Tupac Shakur’s 1996 shooting death
1h ago

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

Judge allows DA oversight law in Georgia to take effect
4h ago

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

Judge allows DA oversight law in Georgia to take effect
4h ago

Credit: AP

New COVID vaccine rollout is bumpy and may not be resolved for weeks
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: GPA Photo/Stephen B. Morton

Treasury secretary visits Georgia, warns of government shutdown fallout
37m ago
Judge denies another Trump defendant seeking move to federal court
1h ago
ANALYSIS: What Trump’s decision to keep case in Fulton could mean
3h ago
Featured

Credit: Jill Stuckey

Jimmy Carter birthday weekend: How Georgia is celebrating
42m ago
An arrest in death of Tupac Shakur: Key facts about the case and the rapper
2h ago
5 things to know about Georgia Tech’s matchup with Bowling Green
3h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top