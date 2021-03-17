Spa shooting suspect’s parents helped authorities catch him

Baker said Long viewed Florida as a hub for the porn industry as “an outlet for something he shouldn’t be doing,” Baker said. The Atlanta area spas were “temptations to him he wanted to eliminate,” said Baker.

As Cherokee deputies were meeting with Long’s parents, Atlanta police were responding to a robbery call at Gold’s Spa on Piedmont Road. They arrived to find three dead bodies at Gold’s and another across the street, at Aromatherapy Spa. Atlanta police were able to use video footage to identify Long’s car parked outside both locations at the time of the shootings.

Long was heading south at this time. The Georgia State Patrol and Crisp County Sheriff Bill Hancock, contacted by Cherokee Sheriff Frank Reynolds, were waiting for him.

Around 8:30 p.m., troopers and Crisp deputies spotted Long’s dark-colored Hyundai heading south on I-75 near Cordele. After a short chase, troopers performed a PIT maneuver, in which they force a fleeing car to turn sideways abruptly, causing the driver to lose control and stop. Long was arrested without incident.

Police found a 9 MM firearm in his vehicle. He purchased the gun from Big Woods Goods in Holly Springs, the store confirmed.

“We’re cooperating with the ATF and local enforcement,” said an employee who didn’t give his name. “That’s pretty much all we’re willing to say right now.”

Police say Long admitted to the killings and said he was acting alone. He was transferred back to Cherokee County, where he will be arraigned Thursday.

“He was pretty much fed up, at the end of his rope and this was a very bad day for him and this is what he did,” Baker said.

Staff writer Joshua Sharpe contributed to this article.