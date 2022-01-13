Awash in revenue, Kemp gives Georgia lawmakers his expensive 2022 wish list

They include $5,000 salary increases for state employees to cut down on high turnover rates, $2,000 pay raises for teachers, income tax refunds of $250 for single filers and $500 for joint filers; new funding to reduce a persistent backlog at the GBI crime lab; more state troopers; and hundreds of millions of dollars more for k-12 schools and higher education.

Full-time teachers and school staff would get a $2,000 bonus in the first half of this year, and part-time staffers $1,000. That’s in addition to the pay raises next fiscal year, which begins July 1.

The governor had promised teachers a $5,000 raise when he ran for office in 2018, and he delivered on $3,000 of that in 2019. The raise in the coming year allows Kemp to run for re-election having fulfilled that promise.

“Hardworking Georgians in our schools - the school staff, administrators, bus drivers, cafeteria workers, and teachers - all do a terrific job keeping our kids safe and investing in their futures,” Kemp said in his address to lawmakers.

“To support their heroic efforts day in and day out, I believe we as state leaders must continue to do everything we can to ensure they have the resources necessary to fulfill their mission and prepare the next generation of leaders for successful lives and careers.”

Lawmakers had cut K-12 and college funding in mid-2020 when they feared a pandemic recession. Kemp’s plan would restore that lost funding in the budget, costing about $650 million a year.

The governor also called for hundreds of millions of dollars in new spending for Medicaid, the health care plan for the poor and disabled. Medicaid providers would get more money, extra would be spent on health care for children in low-income families, coverage would be expanded from six months to 12 months for women on the program after they give birth. More would also be spent on mental health programs.

Democrats have long argued that a new infusion of state cash won’t be enough to cover hundreds of thousands of Georgians who are uninsured, and they’ve demanded that Kemp let Georgia join dozens of other states by fully expanding the Medicaid program.

The state would spend $76 million moving department staffers out of the troubled 2 Peachtree St. tower to Capitol Hill and renovating a building for them. It would spend $124 million for a reinsurance program in hopes of reducing health insurance premiums.

Millions more would go to establish or expand gang and human trafficking prosecution units, for more state troopers and to expand Georgia Bureau of Investigation Medical Examiner’s and crime lab programs.

Another $80 million would be spent expanding the Savannah convention center. The state has already borrowed $184 million for the project. Kemp also wants to spend hundreds of millions of dollars buying and building prisons.

He requested $6 million to design a training center for the electric car industry, part of the deal to lure a $5 billion Rivian car plant.

The pay raises for teachers and state workers alone would cost more than $900 million a year. The tax refunds, which will come out of last year’s surplus, would cost about $1.6 billion.

Kemp’s critics saw the largesse as a political ploy. A spokesman for former U.S. Sen. David Perdue, Kemp’s top GOP rival, said the governor was “embarking on an election-year spending spree to try and make up for broken promises over his 20-year political career.”

Danny Kanso, senior policy analyst for the left-leaning Georgia Budget and Policy Institute, tweeted, “On balance, @GovKemp presented a series of important fiscal priorities that will find bipartisan support, including fully funding k-12 schools, making higher ed more accessible, & improving access to health care for new mothers & Georgians through the ACA marketplace.”

The governor is counting on Georgia’s economy continuing to grow at a rapid rate in 2022 after seeing unemployment rates drop to record lows last year.

The General Assembly will now use Kemp’s recommendations as a starting point for writing the budget. House Speaker David Ralston, for one, has endorsed the salary hikes for public employees but has raised concerns about broader spending.

Kemp’s proposed spending comes only a few months before he must face Perdue, cousin of former Gov. Sonny Perdue, in the Republican primary. Perdue has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, who wields substantial influence with GOP voters.

If Kemp wins the primary, he will likely have to take on Democrat Stacey Abrams, whom he narrowly beat in 2018, in the general election in November.