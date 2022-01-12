With flush state coffers, Kemp backs $1.6B in tax refunds

It’s part of a broader strategy to use the state’s flush coffers to finance priorities -- and pad voters’ wallets -- in an election year.

The governor outlined the plans at the Eggs & Issues breakfast hosted by the Georgia Chamber, which each year draws many of the state’s most powerful business and political leaders.

The Chamber recently endorsed Kemp’s reelection bid, siding with the incumbent over his two fiercest rivals: Former U.S. Sen. David Perdue, a Republican backed by Donald Trump; and Stacey Abrams, a Democrat seeking a rematch after her narrow 2018 defeat.

Kemp used the event to outline more of his campaign agenda at the start of the 40-day legislative session, adding to a growing list of reelection priorities he aims to push through the Republican-controlled statehouse.

He’s previously endorsed plans to crackdown on gang violence, let Georgians carry concealed handguns without permits, grant state employees a $5,000 pay raise, hike teacher salaries by $2,000 and ban the teaching of critical race theory.

‘Frugal’

The governor has the benefit of financial flexibility.

With help from federal stimulus dollars – a package that Kemp and other state GOP leaders opposed – Georgia took in a record amount of revenue in the last fiscal year and wound up with a $3.7 billion surplus. This fiscal year, Georgia is on pace to exceed those revenue numbers.

Kemp’s aides stressed that the funding for the tax refunds will come from the state’s surplus budget, and not federal stimulus dollars. But he still must win over state legislative leaders who have their own priorities.

Caption 220110-Atlanta-House Speaker David Ralston (R-Blue Ridge) wears a UGA mask at the beginning of the first day of the legislative session Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Ben Gray Caption 220110-Atlanta-House Speaker David Ralston (R-Blue Ridge) wears a UGA mask at the beginning of the first day of the legislative session Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Ben Gray Credit: Ben Gray

House Speaker David Ralston endorsed hiking state employee pay to stem high turnover rate, but said he advocates a “frugal” approach to tax cuts.

“Rather than spending like there’s no tomorrow, we’re going to do like we’ve always done and invest wisely and securely,” said Ralston, adding that he doesn’t want any cuts that would jeopardize Georgia’s stellar bond rating.

The governor’s tax plan comes as he faces political pressure for deeper cuts. Perdue entered the race with a promise to end the state income tax, which brings in $14 billion in revenue a year, without elaborating on how he would make up the spending.

“We’ve got to be more competitive. There are ways to pay for it, and other states have accomplished that,” Perdue recently told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. I’ll work with the Legislature on it – instead of fighting with them – to make this a reality.”

Democrats have largely opposed income tax cuts by contending that the taxpayer dollars should be used to expand Medicaid, bolster public education and fund infrastructure projects.

Kemp said Wednesday that he would work with budget-writers in the state House on “ideas related to cutting income tax,” though he didn’t offer specifics. The governor last year signed a law that amounted to a roughly $100 income tax cut for most married couples.

“As Georgians seek to recover from the economic impact of a global pandemic,” Kemp said, “we as state leaders should do everything we can to empower families to keep more of their money in their own wallets.”