Atlanta Republicans, Democrats cheer on from debate watch parties

Another attendee, 24-year-old real estate agent Vashton Smith said the biggest issue he’d like to see debated tonight is abortion. But he also was anxious to see how the Biden looked.

“I’m looking forward to seeing Biden’s mental and physical condition during the debate,” Smith said.

Democrats gathered about a mile farther down Peachtree Street at the Hyatt Regency ballroom where longtime Democrat Michael Cheyne donned a Biden-Harris baseball hat and said the upcoming election could “change the future.”

“Tonight, Biden needs to show the differences in his policy versus Trump’s idiosyncrasies and craziness,” Cheyne said.

Cheers erupted among the Democrats as Biden walked on the debate stage, followed by a chorus of boos when the camera panned to Trump. But it was laughter that filled the room at the Republican party as the estimated 125 attendees chuckled at Biden’s cough and his rambling answers throughout the debate.

Trump’s supporters cheered as the former president touted his support for overturning Roe v. Wade two years ago and erupted in laughter as he steered the focus of his New York conviction to Hunter Biden, saying, “Your son is a convicted felon.”

Atlanta Young Republican Videographer Alan Gonzalez Martinez pointed to the debate screen and said, “If the debate is like this, I really think Biden has a steep hill to climb.”

Credit: Nell Carroll for the Journal Constitution Credit: Nell Carroll for the Journal Constitution

The CNN-sponsored debate featured new rules, with candidates’ microphones muted when it was not their turn to speak. Some of the attendees at the Democratic Watch party questioned how effective this measure would prove.

“I’m worried it benefits Trump, because he can’t show America how crazy he is,” said Atlanta local Travis Hatt. “And so it hurts Biden by not being able to be the adult in the room as much.”

When Trump referred to his term as having created the “greatest economy we’ve ever seen,” one attendee yelled out, “Where’s the fact checker?”

Applause and whistles broke out when Biden said abortion should be up to doctors, not politicians. Democratic attendees also showed vocal support for Biden when he defended his son, who Trump has repeatedly attacked for his foreign business dealings.

While critics online wondered about the president’s ability to stand for another four-year term, Matthew Edwards, a Clayton County teacher, said he was impressed by Biden’s stamina. Edwards arrived early at the Hyatt to watch the president’s motorcade and planned to stay for Biden’s post-debate appearance.

“I think he needs to go away from that ‘Sleepy Joe’ stereotype — the idea that he’s too old — and I think he’s showing his energy tonight,” Edwards said.

Biden appeared to pick up steam in the second half of the debate, and his Democratic supporters cheered him on as he denounced Trump as the “worst president in history.” But Midtown resident Michelle Nyberg, who attended the Democratic function, thought both candidates looked “pretty poor.”

“I think that Biden is potentially not feeling well,” she said. “They’re both just not presenting very well.”

Overall, Trump supporters felt the debate tipped in his favor. However, at the GOP event, Dunwoody resident Luke Griffin said he needed a fact sheet to refer to while the candidates talked.

“It’s hard to discern what each candidate is really saying,” he said. “I need to be able to discern what’s real and fake.”