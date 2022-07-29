As the U.S. economy sputters, Georgia Republicans turn up heat on rivals

The grim financial news about the nation’s sputtering economy quickly became fuel for renewed GOP criticism of President Joe Biden and his Democratic allies in Georgia on Friday as Gov. Brian Kemp and other Republicans sensed a fresh opening to woo midterm voters.
The governor used an address to tie Stacey Abrams to “Joe Biden’s recession” while promising to “leave no stone unturned“ to provide Georgians relief. Senate hopeful Herschel Walker accused U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock of doing more to further the president’s “reckless spending” than help Georgia families.
State Republicans have long tried to link their rivals with Biden, whose approval rating plummeted to 36% in the latest Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll. But the troubling economic data this week led to a pointed new wave of attacks that Republicans hope will benefit them at a volatile political moment.
It was triggered by a Commerce Department report Thursday that showed gross domestic product, a key measure of economic output, fell for the second straight quarter. The back-to-back declines heightened concerns that the U.S. could be plunging into a recession.
Though Biden and his allies downplayed the development, saying the downturn is transitory, many economists say that the risks of more serious economic damage are rising. Kemp underlined those concerns, blaming the president’s “runaway spending and disastrous policies” for rising prices.
“Instead of listening to the American people, Joe Biden and his liberal Democratic supporters pandered to the far-left extremists and billionaire donors who fund them,” Kemp said in prepared remarks on Friday.
“As a result, just as Georgians are getting their feet back under them after the pandemic, we now have 40-year high inflation, pain at the gas pump and an economic recession.”
The economic cooldown comes as Democrats seek to energize voters upset with the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that paved the way for a restrictive anti-abortion law to take effect. The AJC poll showed that a majority of likely voters oppose both the ruling and the state’s abortion limits.
Top Democrats have also tried to insulate themselves from economic attacks. Warnock has pushed for gas tax relief and pledged this week to vote for a climate change and tax package that Democrats say would bring down the cost of living.
And Abrams’ economic plan includes calls to expand Medicaid, deliver a $1 billion tax rebate and provide more affordable housing to buffer Georgians from financial aftershocks -- all policies she emphasized on Thursday after a campaign stop in Athens.
“We are not in a recession,” she said. “We know that the economic data is concerning, but we also know this is a global phenomenon. And the important response is: How does the state of Georgia address the challenges?”
‘Biden-Abrams agenda?’
For many voters, whether the nation is officially mired in a recession isn’t as important as the tangible effect on their wallets. Food and fuel costs more, and families are struggling to maintain their quality of life.
“Because of income inequality, many families live in a constant fear of recession,” said Democratic state Rep. Erick Allen. “It’s about how they feel – not what someone tells them is going on with the economy.”
Allen, who ran unsuccessfully for lieutenant governor, hopes the surprise deal Senate leaders struck this week to lower drug costs and combat climate change through a package financed by raising taxes on big companies will “reenergize Democrats.”
With polls showing that rising prices and high energy costs are at the chief concern of voters, Republicans are eager to center their campaign message on the economy.
Walker said the recently unveiled Senate proposal “would take more money from hard-working Georgians and this new government spending will only make inflation worse and drive up prices.”
And Kemp drew a contrast between the nation’s financial doldrums and his stewardship of the state economy.
He trumpeted his decision to aggressively reopen some shuttered businesses during the first fraught weeks of the coronavirus pandemic, along with new data that showed metro Atlanta’s economy had its second-best June on record.
His address was peppered with hints he would dip into the state’s record surplus next year to offer Georgians more tax refunds and other perks, as Kemp promised to “utilize every tool at our disposal to lessen the impact of this recession” on Georgia families.
“Make no mistake: this is the Biden-Abrams agenda for Georgia. Stacey Abrams campaigned for Joe Biden, publicly auditioned to be his vice president, celebrated his victory and took credit for his win,” he said.
“This is why I always say this election for governor in November is a fight for the soul of our state. It’s also a fight for our livelihoods and a fight for our family budgets.”
