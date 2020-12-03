Abrams’ Fair Fight raises $34.5 million in a little more than a month

The voting rights organization Stacey Abrams founded in 2018 after losing a close gubernatorial election raised $34.5 million in just 39 days from late October to the last week of November, funneling a chunk of the money into helping Democratic candidates in key races.
The $34.5 million is about what the group had raised the previous two years.
Abrams and the organization have spent much of its time and money helping making sure people vote in almost two-dozen states, with a large investment in Georgia, where the former Democratic Georgia House leader is credited with helping Joe Biden win the state’s presidential contest.
Fair Fight said it brought in 357,000 new donors in the days leading up to the Nov. 3 election and since then. Some of the money is going to support the Democratic candidates in the Jan. 5 U.S. Senate runoffs.
“We are overwhelmed by the outpouring of support and working hard every day to educate and mobilize voters to win the runoff,” said Fair Fight Senior Advisor Lauren Groh-Wargo, who was Abrams’ campaign manager. “The political universe has Georgia on its mind.”
The group also launched GAsenate.com with a video from Abrams, encouraging supporters to make contributions to Democratic Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, and Fair Fight. The ActBlue page raised $9.8 million in its first four days and continues to bring in significant money for the Senate candidates and Fair Fight, the group said.
Fair Fight reported spending $23.5 million during the latest period. That is far less than the Senate Republican PAC has poured into the Senate races, but it is still a substantial amount for a Georgia-based group.
Fair Fight’s target audience is national, and, as has been the case since it was formed, contributions continued to pour in from across the country.
The numbers make it clear Abrams will have no trouble building a gigantic war chest if she seeks a rematch with Gov. Brian Kemp in 2022.
Fair Fight Action and Fair Fight’s PAC were formed in the wake of the 2018 elections, during which Abrams and supporters raised questions about what they saw as a Republican effort to suppress the vote. Kemp, who was secretary of state and thus responsible for state elections at the time, rejected the criticism, pointing to an increase in voter registrations in the years leading up to the election.
Fair Fight Action filed a federal lawsuit in 2018 alleging widespread voting problems in Georgia, including broken-down machines, long lines, inaccurate results, canceled absentee ballots and voter registrations that either had been canceled or had gone missing. The case is ongoing.
The PAC has followed much the same fundraising pattern as Abrams’ campaign. While her campaign raised millions in Georgia, far more money flowed — often in small-dollar donations — from out-of-state contributors.