Abrams’ Fair Fight raises $34.5 million in a little more than a month

The group also launched GAsenate.com with a video from Abrams, encouraging supporters to make contributions to Democratic Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, and Fair Fight. The ActBlue page raised $9.8 million in its first four days and continues to bring in significant money for the Senate candidates and Fair Fight, the group said.

Fair Fight reported spending $23.5 million during the latest period. That is far less than the Senate Republican PAC has poured into the Senate races, but it is still a substantial amount for a Georgia-based group.

Fair Fight’s target audience is national, and, as has been the case since it was formed, contributions continued to pour in from across the country.

The numbers make it clear Abrams will have no trouble building a gigantic war chest if she seeks a rematch with Gov. Brian Kemp in 2022.

Fair Fight Action and Fair Fight’s PAC were formed in the wake of the 2018 elections, during which Abrams and supporters raised questions about what they saw as a Republican effort to suppress the vote. Kemp, who was secretary of state and thus responsible for state elections at the time, rejected the criticism, pointing to an increase in voter registrations in the years leading up to the election.

Fair Fight Action filed a federal lawsuit in 2018 alleging widespread voting problems in Georgia, including broken-down machines, long lines, inaccurate results, canceled absentee ballots and voter registrations that either had been canceled or had gone missing. The case is ongoing.

The PAC has followed much the same fundraising pattern as Abrams’ campaign. While her campaign raised millions in Georgia, far more money flowed — often in small-dollar donations — from out-of-state contributors.