Stacey Abrams voting rights group tops $32 million raised

Fair Fight Action and Fair Fight’s PAC were formed in the wake of 2018 elections, during which Abrams and supporters raised questions about what they saw as a Republican effort to suppress the vote. Kemp, who was secretary of state and thus responsible for state elections at the time, rejected the criticism, pointing to an increase in voter registrations in the years leading up to the election.

Fair Fight Action filed a federal lawsuit in 2018 alleging widespread voting problems in Georgia, including broken-down machines, long lines, inaccurate results, canceled absentee ballots and voter registrations that either had been canceled or had gone missing. The case is ongoing..

The PAC has followed much the same fundraising pattern as Abrams' campaign. While her campaign raised millions in Georgia, far more money flowed -- often in small-dollar donations -- from out-of-state contributors across the country. More than 90% of what Fair Fight’s PAC raised from July through Sept. 30 came from outside Georgia.

Abrams' campaign in 2018 raised and spent about $27.4 million, a record for a gubernatorial contest in Georgia.

Overall, Abrams, Kemp and groups supporting them spent about $100 million on the race, and if there is a rematch in 2022, they could break that mark.

Fair Fight’s PAC has contributed about $5 million to Democratic Party efforts across the country heading toward the November election, including at least $1.4 million to the Georgia Democratic Party.