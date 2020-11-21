Stacey Abrams’ group finances grassroots efforts to win Senate runoffs

Fair Fight announced Saturday it was contributing to 13 groups to “build the infrastructure to ensure voters are empowered and informed” said Fair Fight senior adviser Lauren Groh Wargo.

The campaigns and their allies have spent more than $235 million on TV ads for the 2021 contests to decide control of the U.S. Senate, according to media strategist Rick Dent. But the quieter efforts to identify, energize and mobilize voters is getting less attention.