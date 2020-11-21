Stacey Abrams’ group finances grassroots efforts to win Senate runoffs

The voting rights group founded by Stacey Abrams is pumping $2.7 million to boost the work of a network of grassroots organizations ahead of the Jan. 5 runoffs – not to finance more TV ads but to strengthen their get-out-the-vote apparatus.
Fair Fight announced Saturday it was contributing to 13 groups to “build the infrastructure to ensure voters are empowered and informed” said Fair Fight senior adviser Lauren Groh Wargo.
The campaigns and their allies have spent more than $235 million on TV ads for the 2021 contests to decide control of the U.S. Senate, according to media strategist Rick Dent. But the quieter efforts to identify, energize and mobilize voters is getting less attention.
Abrams helped raise more than $10 million to boost Senate Democratic candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock in the opening days of the runoff, and a gusher of money is being spent on the push to oust or defend U.S. Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue.
Among the organizations that Fair Fight’s cash infusion will finance includes a number of groups aimed at driving out Black, Hispanic and Asian-American voters who were key to President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in Georgia.
“For years, these organizations have been on the ground in their communities, doing the important work that has made possible that every voice is heard and every eligible is counted,” said Groh Wargo. “We must recognize and support their work to ensure that every voter and Georgian is seen and heard.”
You can find the list below:
Asian American Advocacy Fund
Black Voters Matter Fund
Coalition for the People’s Agenda
Fair Count
Georgia Association of Latino Elected Officials (GALEO)
Georgia Latino Alliance for Human Rights (GLAHR)
New Georgia Project
Georgia Stand Up
ProGeorgia
Georgia NAACP
Mijente
Southerners on New Ground
Women on the Rise